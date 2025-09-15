Conor McGregor withdraws from presidential election race

Conor McGregor has withdrawn from the presidential election campaign.

He posted on X this morning, announcing he’ll no longer be seeking a nomination to appear on next month’s ballot.

The former MMA fighter claims the country is constrained by the “straitjacket of an outdated Constitution”, preventing him from running.

He was due to address councils today, but tells supporters this won’t be his last attempt to run for election, and he’ll canvass again in the future.

Mr McGregor wrote to Donegal County Council seeking support earlier this month.