Councillor says if Drumboe Woods walkway isn’t reopened, he will get an angle grinder and open it himself

A local councillor has said if a walkway at Drumboe Woods in Stranorlar isn’t reopened, he’ll get an angle grinder and open it himself.

The scenic path has been closed to the public for 13 years now, and councillors were told last year that it should be reopened once works at Finn Valley College were complete.

However, at a meeting this week, members were told that the walkway hasn’t yet reopened, and there are indications that the college may be seeking a further extension.

However, Cllr Martin Harley fears if the walkway isn’t reopened now, it may never reopen, and that’s not acceptable: