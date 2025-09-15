Diocese of Raphoe apologises to sisters abused by former priest

The Diocese of Raphoe has issued an apology to two victims of a former priest who was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the sexual abuse of the sisters.

Con Cunningham pleaded guilty to eight counts of indecent assaults between 1971 and 1975.

The Diocese says its public apology today traces the history of how the sisters’ complaints against the former priest were addressed and the shortcomings of the diocese in the actions taken.

Diocesan Administrator, Monsignor Kevin Gillespie, on today’s Nine til Noon Show, acknowledged that when Paula and Margaret Martin raised the matter with Bishop Seamus Hegarty in 1994, it should have been handled differently: