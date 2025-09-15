Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Diocese of Raphoe apologises to sisters abused by former priest

The Diocese of Raphoe has issued an apology to two victims of a former priest who was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the sexual abuse of the sisters.

Con Cunningham pleaded guilty to eight counts of indecent assaults between 1971 and 1975.

The Diocese says its public apology today traces the history of how the sisters’ complaints against the former priest were addressed and the shortcomings of the diocese in the actions taken.

Diocesan Administrator, Monsignor Kevin Gillespie, on today’s Nine til Noon Show, acknowledged that when Paula and Margaret Martin raised the matter with Bishop Seamus Hegarty in 1994, it should have been handled differently:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

dungannon psni
News

Police remain on the scene in Dungannon after ‘sustained violence and disorder’ yesterday

15 September 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Two arrested in connection with human trafficking in Donegal released without charge

15 September 2025
Raphoe Diosese
News, Audio, Top Stories

Diocese of Raphoe apologises to sisters abused by former priest

15 September 2025
e scooter
News, Audio

Letterkenny business owner calls for greater awareness of e-scooter use

15 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

dungannon psni
News

Police remain on the scene in Dungannon after ‘sustained violence and disorder’ yesterday

15 September 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Two arrested in connection with human trafficking in Donegal released without charge

15 September 2025
Raphoe Diosese
News, Audio, Top Stories

Diocese of Raphoe apologises to sisters abused by former priest

15 September 2025
e scooter
News, Audio

Letterkenny business owner calls for greater awareness of e-scooter use

15 September 2025
lifford hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Lifford Hospital building being refurbished for use by Donegal CDNT – Cope

15 September 2025
court (1)
News, Top Stories

Man accused of leading intimidation campaign suspected of being involved in serious attack in Lifford

15 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube