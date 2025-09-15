Emergency services at scene of crash in Redcastle

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Inishowen.
The collision on the Clar Road, in the Redcastle area, occurred earlier this morning.
The road is currently closed.
No further details are known at this time.
