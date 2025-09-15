Man accused of leading intimidation campaign suspected of being involved in serious attack in Lifford

A Court has heard that a man accused of leading a pub crawl of intimidation to issue warnings about drugs in Dungiven, is suspected to have been involved an attack in Lifford earlier this year.

Charles Dooher who is in his 20s was left with life-threatening injuries after being attacked at his home on Coneyburrow Road on January 20th.

The case of 31 year old, Michael Conwell, from Castleton Square, Fintona was before Belfast Crown Court on Friday. He was seeking bail to attend Ballinasloe horse fair in Galway.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, a prosecuting counsel objected to bail being varied.

They told the court that he was at risk of breaching bail and committing further offences.

It was confirmed that “he is under investigation for serious assault in Lifford last January.”

Despite objections from the PPS and PSNI, the judge granted the application to vary the bail from 9th-12th October.