Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Man accused of leading intimidation campaign suspected of being involved in serious attack in Lifford

A Court has heard that a man accused of leading a pub crawl of intimidation to issue warnings about drugs in Dungiven, is suspected to have been involved an attack in Lifford earlier this year.

Charles Dooher who is in his 20s was left with life-threatening injuries after being attacked at his home on Coneyburrow Road on January 20th.

The case of 31 year old, Michael Conwell, from Castleton Square, Fintona was before Belfast Crown Court on Friday. He was seeking bail to attend Ballinasloe horse fair in Galway.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, a prosecuting counsel objected to bail being varied.

They told the court that he was at risk of breaching bail and committing further offences.

It was confirmed that “he is under investigation for serious assault in Lifford last January.”

Despite objections from the PPS and PSNI, the judge granted the application to vary the bail from 9th-12th October.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

dungannon psni
News

Police remain on the scene in Dungannon after ‘sustained violence and disorder’ yesterday

15 September 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Two arrested in connection with human trafficking in Donegal released without charge

15 September 2025
Raphoe Diosese
News, Audio, Top Stories

Diocese of Raphoe apologises to sisters abused by former priest

15 September 2025
e scooter
News, Audio

Letterkenny business owner calls for greater awareness of e-scooter use

15 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

dungannon psni
News

Police remain on the scene in Dungannon after ‘sustained violence and disorder’ yesterday

15 September 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Two arrested in connection with human trafficking in Donegal released without charge

15 September 2025
Raphoe Diosese
News, Audio, Top Stories

Diocese of Raphoe apologises to sisters abused by former priest

15 September 2025
e scooter
News, Audio

Letterkenny business owner calls for greater awareness of e-scooter use

15 September 2025
lifford hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Lifford Hospital building being refurbished for use by Donegal CDNT – Cope

15 September 2025
court (1)
News, Top Stories

Man accused of leading intimidation campaign suspected of being involved in serious attack in Lifford

15 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube