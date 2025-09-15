Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police remain on the scene in Dungannon after ‘sustained violence and disorder’ yesterday

The PSNI in South Tyrone say there will be an increased police presence in Dungannon following what’s been described as sustained violence and disorder in the town yesterday afternoon.

Five people were arrested and a number of people have been arrested.

Police say just after 2.25pm yesterday, they received several reports that a number of people were fighting with weapons in the Oaks Avenue area of Dungannon.

Four people were taken to hospital for treatment, including one woman who was stabbed to the head with a screwdriver, but at this stage, it does not appear that any of the injuries are life-threatening.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, a 33 year-old woman was arrested for grievous bodily harm, and a 31-year man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The man was also arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences. Two others were arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences unrelated to the day’s violence.

Police say officers remain at the scene today as enquiries continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, and local residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

