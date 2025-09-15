Soldier F trial begins today

The trial of a former British paratrooper charged with two murders on Bloody Sunday begins in Belfast today.

Soldier F – who can’t be identified – denies killing James Wray and William McKinney at a civil rights march in Derry in 1972.

The ex-soldier is also charged with the attempted murders of five others.

The Chairperson of the Bloody Sunday Trust, Tony Doherty, whose father was one of 14 people murdered on Bloody Sunday, says they have waited 53 long years for justice, and he hopes by the end of this trial to see it delivered.