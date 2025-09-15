Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Some Derrybeg Primary Care Centre appointments cancelled due to flooding

 

Some clinics and appointments in the Derrybeg Primary Care Centre have been cancelled today due to the area being inaccessible as a result of flooding.

The HSE has confirmed that all Public Health Nurse and Community Intervention Team appointments have been cancelled.

Patients with queries regarding appointments with the Public Health Nurse should leave a voicemail on the Derrybeg office landline on 074 98 98 349.

While queries regarding appointments with Community Intervention Team are told to call 074 910 9257 or 086 108 2129.

Top Stories

Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Top Stories

Boil water notice issued for Glenties-Ardara water supply

15 September 2025
High vis
News

Gardaí urge the public to be seen as evenings get darker

15 September 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water improvement works taking place in Letterkenny this evening

15 September 2025
jim gavin
News, Audio

Jim Gavin responds to criticism from Donegal Deputy over Israel comments

15 September 2025
