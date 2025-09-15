Some Derrybeg Primary Care Centre appointments cancelled due to flooding

Some clinics and appointments in the Derrybeg Primary Care Centre have been cancelled today due to the area being inaccessible as a result of flooding.

The HSE has confirmed that all Public Health Nurse and Community Intervention Team appointments have been cancelled.

Patients with queries regarding appointments with the Public Health Nurse should leave a voicemail on the Derrybeg office landline on 074 98 98 349.

While queries regarding appointments with Community Intervention Team are told to call 074 910 9257 or 086 108 2129.