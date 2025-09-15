Victor Fisher remembered as a man who was hugely passionate about all he did

Former Letterkenny Councillor Victor Fisher has been remembered as a man who was hugely passionate about all he did.

He was first elected as a Fianna Fail member of Letterkenny Urban District Council in 1985, and successfully contested four more elections, including the final town council election in 2009, before it was abolished five years later.

The late Councillor was laid to rest following funeral mass at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny yesterday.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan says Mr Fisher witnessed some of the biggest changes Letterkenny will ever experience: