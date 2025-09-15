Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Victor Fisher remembered as a man who was hugely passionate about all he did

Former Letterkenny Councillor Victor Fisher has been remembered as a man who was hugely passionate about all he did.

He was first elected as a Fianna Fail member of Letterkenny Urban District Council in 1985, and successfully contested four more elections, including the final town council election in 2009, before it was abolished five years later.

The late Councillor was laid to rest following funeral mass at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny yesterday.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan says Mr Fisher witnessed some of the biggest changes Letterkenny will ever experience:

dungannon psni
News

Police remain on the scene in Dungannon after ‘sustained violence and disorder’ yesterday

15 September 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Two arrested in connection with human trafficking in Donegal released without charge

15 September 2025
Raphoe Diosese
News, Audio, Top Stories

Diocese of Raphoe apologises to sisters abused by former priest

15 September 2025
e scooter
News, Audio

Letterkenny business owner calls for greater awareness of e-scooter use

15 September 2025
