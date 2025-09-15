Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Water improvement works taking place in Letterkenny this evening

Uisce Eireann says as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works in Letterkenny may cause supply disruptions to Drumnahoagh and surrounding areas tonight.

The works are scheduled to take place from 6pm until 10pm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Top Stories

Boil water notice issued for Glenties-Ardara water supply

15 September 2025
High vis
News

Gardaí urge the public to be seen as evenings get darker

15 September 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water improvement works taking place in Letterkenny this evening

15 September 2025
jim gavin
News, Audio

Jim Gavin responds to criticism from Donegal Deputy over Israel comments

15 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Top Stories

Boil water notice issued for Glenties-Ardara water supply

15 September 2025
High vis
News

Gardaí urge the public to be seen as evenings get darker

15 September 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water improvement works taking place in Letterkenny this evening

15 September 2025
jim gavin
News, Audio

Jim Gavin responds to criticism from Donegal Deputy over Israel comments

15 September 2025
Ritz Cinema
News, Audio

Tenders to go out to see the Ritz building in Ballybofey transformed into office spaces

15 September 2025
Police 1
News

Possible historical munitions discovered in Coleraine

15 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube