Water improvement works taking place in Letterkenny this evening

Uisce Eireann says as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works in Letterkenny may cause supply disruptions to Drumnahoagh and surrounding areas tonight.
The works are scheduled to take place from 6pm until 10pm.
