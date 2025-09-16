Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Brother of Bloody Sunday victim hopes right decision is delivered in Soldier F trial

The brother of William McKinney who Soldier F is charged with the murder of on Bloody Sunday hopes the right decision will be delivered.

The trial of the former British paratrooper began at Belfast Crown Court yesterday. He is also charged with killing James Wray and the attempted murders of five others at a civil rights march in Derry in 1972.

The trial was told that the shooting of civilians on Bloody Sunday by a former paratrooper and his platoon mates were “unjustified”, “unnecessary” and “gratuitous”.

Mickey McKinney told today’s Nine til Noon Show that the coming days will be very important in how the case plays out:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

2_planning_1
News

24% increase in planning permissions granted in Donegal

16 September 2025
Counterfeit currency
News, Audio

Warning – Counterfeit Bank of England notes in circulation in Donegal

16 September 2025
High vis
News, Audio

Gardai in Donegal appeal to people to ensure they are seen by other road users

16 September 2025
Gardai (1)
News

Investigations underway into criminal damage incident in Fahan

16 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

2_planning_1
News

24% increase in planning permissions granted in Donegal

16 September 2025
Counterfeit currency
News, Audio

Warning – Counterfeit Bank of England notes in circulation in Donegal

16 September 2025
High vis
News, Audio

Gardai in Donegal appeal to people to ensure they are seen by other road users

16 September 2025
Gardai (1)
News

Investigations underway into criminal damage incident in Fahan

16 September 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News

Gardai hunting three men in connection with attempted theft of trailer in Donegal Town

16 September 2025
Barnesmore Gap Greenway Consultation
News

Caravan parked in Barnesmore Gap stolen

16 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube