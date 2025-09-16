Brother of Bloody Sunday victim hopes right decision is delivered in Soldier F trial

The brother of William McKinney who Soldier F is charged with the murder of on Bloody Sunday hopes the right decision will be delivered.

The trial of the former British paratrooper began at Belfast Crown Court yesterday. He is also charged with killing James Wray and the attempted murders of five others at a civil rights march in Derry in 1972.

The trial was told that the shooting of civilians on Bloody Sunday by a former paratrooper and his platoon mates were “unjustified”, “unnecessary” and “gratuitous”.

Mickey McKinney told today’s Nine til Noon Show that the coming days will be very important in how the case plays out: