Middleton hits out at first minister as he vows unionists will not ‘butt out’

A DUP MLA has hit out at first Minister Michelle O’Neill, claiming she styles herself as a First Minister for all, but treats unionists with contempt.

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton told the assembly today that the refusal to facilitate an army recruitment stand at a jobs fair in the Foyle Arena last week by Derry City and Strabane District Council spoke volumes, and when DUP leader Gavin Robinson raised concerns, Mr Middleton says he was told by the first minister to ‘butt out’.

He says it’s one rule for the first minister and one rule for everyone else……

