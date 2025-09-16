Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday September 16th

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday September 16th

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday September 16th

16 September 2025
templemore garda college
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai launching another recruitment drive this week

16 September 2025
Gareth Sheridan
News

Gareth Sheridan secures second council nomination to contest presidential election

16 September 2025
Gary Middleton
News, Audio, Top Stories

Middleton hits out at first minister as he vows unionists will not ‘butt out’

16 September 2025
