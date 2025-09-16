Public consultation underway to power up the north west

A public consultation has been launched by Eirgrid this morning to power up the north west.

The online and drop-in events, two of which are in Donegal, will focus on proposed projects to address the growing demand for electricity in the region.

It will run until the 25th of November.

The rollout will consist of two new 220 kV circuits, as the existing electricity transmission infrastructure in the area is at risk of reaching its capacity limit.

One route will run from Srananagh substation in Sligo to Clogher in Donegal, and another between Flagford substation in Roscommon and Srananagh.

EirGrid says the proposed projects will bring economic growth and development benefits for the region, as well as integrate renewable energy sources into the grid.

In determining the best options for both the routes and the technology to be used, EirGrid is carrying out extensive research, taking into account factors such as the local landscape and cultural heritage.

The first drop-in event in Donegal will be held in Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon on the 16th of October, while a second will take place in Leghowney Community Hall on the 30th of October.