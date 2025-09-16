Sisters who were sexually abused by former priest say they felt heard by the Church

Two sisters who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of a priest in Donegal say they experienced a shift in how their case was dealt with by the Church.

Margaret and Paula Martin yesterday received an apology from the Diocese of Raphoe for the abuse they suffered by Con Cunningham.

He pleaded guilty to eight counts of indecent assault between 1971 and 1975.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, the sisters said they finally felt heard by Church.

They believe others who may be suffering in silence will too be heard: