Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Appeal against A5 court decision to be heard in December

Following the court decision in June which overturned permission for the A5 upgrade, the North’s Infrastructure Minister say the appeal against that decision will be heard in December.

Minister Liz Kimmins was answering questions in the Assembly from West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer, who says the application by Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir for an intervention to support the A5 appeal is also a welcome step.

Minister Kimmins told the Assembly delivering the A5 remains a top priority for her Department……..

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Old Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Audio, Top Stories

€7m allocated to transform old Letterkenny Courthouse

17 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-17 072133
Top Stories, News

Donegal man commended for risking life to rescue child in crash

17 September 2025
Dail
News

Dail returns after summer recess today

17 September 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Essential water works taking place today in Letterkenny

17 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Old Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Audio, Top Stories

€7m allocated to transform old Letterkenny Courthouse

17 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-17 072133
Top Stories, News

Donegal man commended for risking life to rescue child in crash

17 September 2025
Dail
News

Dail returns after summer recess today

17 September 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Essential water works taking place today in Letterkenny

17 September 2025
Magee 2
News, Top Stories

Two major cross border health projects being launched in Derry by UU

17 September 2025
sceim
News, Top Stories

Irish Language Assistants scheme to be extended to Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí

17 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube