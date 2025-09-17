Appeal against A5 court decision to be heard in December

Following the court decision in June which overturned permission for the A5 upgrade, the North’s Infrastructure Minister say the appeal against that decision will be heard in December.

Minister Liz Kimmins was answering questions in the Assembly from West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer, who says the application by Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir for an intervention to support the A5 appeal is also a welcome step.

Minister Kimmins told the Assembly delivering the A5 remains a top priority for her Department……..