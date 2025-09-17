Big day of schools cross country at Finn Valley

Hundreds of children took part in the 2025 Primary Schools Cross Country Challenge at Finn Valley AC on Tuesday.

Schools from across Donegal and Tyrone took part in the event, which has become a popular annual feature on the local athletics calendar for many years now.

An exciting U13 boys race won by Jake Hegarty from Naomh Brid in Muff. He won from Evan Patton (St Mary’s, Stranorlar) and Shea McHugh of Scoil Brid in Convoy.

Kyle Doherty (Scoil Brid), Darragh Coyle (Drumkeen) and Noah Davis (Robertson) finished off the top six.

An Choimin, Scoil Brid and St Mary’s Stranorlar topped the team charts for the U13 boys.

Eve McElwaine from Gaelscoil, Letterkenny was the winner of the U13 girls race.

It was a 1-2-3 for Gaelscoil with Zoe Marley and Eve Gibson second and third with Gaelscoil taking the large school title.

St Mary’s Stranorlar pair Murieann Burke and Sorcha Cunningham were fourth and sixth with Dromore’s Ellen Rose Carlin in between them in fifth.

St Caireall’s in Castlederg and SN Taobhoige won the medium and small schools team titles

Sessiaghoneill NS lad Harry Houston led the charge to win the U11 boys race. He won from Jude Martin (Dooish) and Darragh Irwin (Dromore) while Josh Duffy of Gaelscoil, St Mary’s Stranorlar’s Eoin Cunningham and Murlog pupil Dillon Colhoun completed the top six.

The team honours went to St Baithin’s, St Johnston; St Caireall’s, Castlederg; and Gaelscoil, Letterkenny

Erin Moy led SN Taobhoige to glory in the U11 girls race. Erin won the individual gold and Eimer Moy placed fourth with Caitlin Gillespie (St Mary’s Stranorlar) and Cora Clarke (St Mary’s Strabane) second and third. Dromore’s Enya Gallagher came home fifth with St Baithin’s St Johnston’s Emily Toland coming home in an excellent sixth.

Taobhoige, Dromore and St Mary’s, Stranorlar were the team victors.

Drumoghill, Dooish and Gaelscoil, Letterkenny took the team honours in the U9 boys race.

St Joseph’s Drumquin pupil Caolan Agnew was the individual race winner ahead of Gaelscoil’s Bobby McMenamin and Dromore’s Killen Burns.

Rea Moy of SN Taobhoige was the winner of the U9 girls race. It was a Moy 1-2 with Aine Moy in third ahead of Welshtown’s Elise Lafferty.

SN Taobhoige were victors in the small schools section with St Cairealls of Castlederg taking the medium schools honours and Gaelscoil, Letterkenny leading the way in the large schools section.