Dail returns after summer recess today

The Dail returns from its summer break later today.

Politicians will return to Leinster House after a two-month recess.

The Dail has been on its summer break since the 17th July and will resume at 2 o’clock this afternoon.

Before that, the Government will hold its weekly Cabinet meeting, where the Tanaiste is expected to update Ministers on measures from the European Commission for sanctions on Israel as it continues its bombardment of Gaza.

Elsewhere, the upcoming Budget and the cost of living is expected to be high on the Opposition’s agenda.

While Sinn Féin is bringing a private members motion this evening relating to special education school places.

Top Stories

court-hammer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Soldier F trial continues today

17 September 2025
Bus Shelter
News, Audio

Lack of bus shelters along N15 criticised

17 September 2025
Old Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Audio, Top Stories

€7m allocated to transform old Letterkenny Courthouse

17 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-17 072133
Top Stories, News

Donegal man commended for risking life to rescue child in crash

17 September 2025
Advertisement

