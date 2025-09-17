Derry Chamber says Kennedy resignation from Invest NI ‘deeply disappointing’

Derry Chamber says it was deeply disappointed to learn of Kieran Kennedy’s resignation from the Invest NI board.

The Strabane man claimed there was an apparent discrimination against the North West region, which led to him stepping away.

In a statement, Derry Chamber says it fears a £45 million Regional Balance Fund may now be fragile.

It says the onus is now on Invest NI to ensure that plans to shift decision making and investment are delivered, that regional balance is more than rhetoric, and that the North West receives the attention, investment and leadership it needs and deserves.