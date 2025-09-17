Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Derry Chamber seeking a meeting with Invest NI’s CEO following Kennedy resignation

 

Derry Chamber is seeking an urgent meeting with the Invest NI CEO Kieran Donoghue in Derry following the resignation of Kieran Kennedy from the agency’s board in protest at the lack of investment in the North West.

They want Invest NI to engage closely with stakeholders in the region, listen to legitimate concerns, and deliver concrete steps to ensure true regional balance.

CEO Anna Doherty says there is a real will and want for Invest NI to succeed in this region, and they agree with Kieran Kennedy that an increased presence in the city is key to that…….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

derry chamber 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry Chamber seeking a meeting with Invest NI’s CEO following Kennedy resignation

17 September 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Elective surgery cancelled once again at LUH

17 September 2025
candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

Skeletal remains of a human child found in Dublin search

17 September 2025
farm famers (1)
News

Over 7,000 farmers in Donegal to benefit from ANC payments

17 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

derry chamber 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry Chamber seeking a meeting with Invest NI’s CEO following Kennedy resignation

17 September 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Elective surgery cancelled once again at LUH

17 September 2025
candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

Skeletal remains of a human child found in Dublin search

17 September 2025
farm famers (1)
News

Over 7,000 farmers in Donegal to benefit from ANC payments

17 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

17 September 2025
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Donegal cheapest place to buy a house – CSO

17 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube