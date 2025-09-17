Derry Chamber seeking a meeting with Invest NI’s CEO following Kennedy resignation

Derry Chamber is seeking an urgent meeting with the Invest NI CEO Kieran Donoghue in Derry following the resignation of Kieran Kennedy from the agency’s board in protest at the lack of investment in the North West.

They want Invest NI to engage closely with stakeholders in the region, listen to legitimate concerns, and deliver concrete steps to ensure true regional balance.

CEO Anna Doherty says there is a real will and want for Invest NI to succeed in this region, and they agree with Kieran Kennedy that an increased presence in the city is key to that…….