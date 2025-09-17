Donegal man commended for risking life to rescue child in crash

A Donegal man has been commended for risking his life to rescue a child in a crash in England.

Shane Doherty from Carndonagh was one of two men who were first on the scene of the multi-vehicle collision on the M6 at Tebay on October 15th last year.

Chief Inspector Sam Turner, Cumbria Police Operational Support, nominated Shane Doherty and Gavin Walsh for a Chief Constable’s commendation, ‘in recognition of their selfless and exceptionally brave actions’ following the crash which claimed the lives of five people.

Police say the pair, with little thought to their own safety, approached a vehicle which was rapidly catching fire and rescued a young child trapped inside.

CI Turner says “The actions of both men showed extraordinary courage and instinctive heroism during a harrowing and distressing situation.

A 7 year old child was the sole survivor of the crash.