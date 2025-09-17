Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Donegal Sports Star Schools nominations closing next month

Best Primary School Sports Girls Katie and Molly Ní Ghallachóir, Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán

There’s just five weeks to go to get schools nominations in for the 2025 Donegal Sports Star Awards.

Friday 24th October is the closing date, so the Committee is asking school principals and sports staff to take a look back over the academic year from August 2024 to July 2025 and pick out achievements that they deem worthy of a nomination.

Donegal Sports Star Awards Chairperson Grace Boyle said that as well as the successes the Committee also attaches significant weighting to student participation levels and the spread of sports that a school provides. “The closing date for nominations is Friday, 24th October. That is just five weeks away now but there is still time to for schools to assemble material and any photos or video footage and get it into us as soon as possible” Ms Boyle said.

Only achievements and participation levels in sport will be considered for the school year from August 2024 to July 2025. And judging will only be done for school specific competitions. There are nine schools categories.

Best Sports Boy and Girl Primary School

Best Sports Boy and Girl Secondary School

Best Primary School Small (<100 pupils) Best Primary School Large (>100 pupils)

Best Secondary School

Best Sports Teacher Primary

Best Sports Teacher Secondary

Please send nominations to info@donegalsportsstarawards.ie. and attach any relevant images and video footage.

Please note that in regard to nominations shortlisting may apply.

