Downgraded DCB homeowners bring their case to Europe

A group of eighty six defective block homeowners, who have had their Government approved engineer’s recommendation for remediation overturned by The Housing Agency, have today escalated their case to The EU Commission.

They say despite attempts to engage with the Housing Agency, no transparency has been provided, and no appeals have been heard.

Marti Mc Elhinney, a spokesperson for the downgraded group says these homeowners are being subject to untold stress and anxiety, because they are being denied the opportunity to remedy their homes and move on with their lives.

She adds the EU Commission has open infringement proceedings against Ireland for its failure to implement the EU Concrete Products Directive. This directive is very specific in defining allowable limits of minerals such as Mica, Pyrite & Pyrrhotite in concrete blocks for construction.

Despite this, she says, the Housing Agency has failed to consider the presence of Pyrrhotite in these homes, and is overturning decisions to demolish homes. This, she insists, will leave defective blocks in place that the EU defines as not fit for use in construction.

The homeowners say as a result of the excessive delays due to these downgrade decisions, people are being forced to remain in homes which, in many cases, are covered with toxic black mould.

********************

Statement in full –

DOWNGRADED DEFECTIVE CONCRETE HOMEOWNERS ESCALATE DECISIONS TO THE EU COMMISSION

A group of eighty six defective block homeowners, who have had their Government approved engineer’s recommendation for remediation overturned by The Housing Agency, have today escalated their case to The EU Commission. Despite attempts to engage with The Housing Agency, to try and understand the rational behind these downgrade decisions, no transparency has been provided, and no appeals have been heard.

Marti Mc Elhinney, a leading figure in the downgraded group said,

“We have tried to work with the Housing Agency to resolve this impasse. This group of homeowners are being subject to untold stress & anxiety as they are being denied the opportunity to remedy their homes and move on with their lives.

The EU Commission has open infringement proceedings against Ireland for its failure to implement the EU Concrete Products Directive. This directive is very specific in defining allowable limits of minerals such as Mica, Pyrite & Pyrrhotite in concrete blocks for construction. Despite this, The Housing Agency have failed to consider the presence of Pyrrhotite in these homes and have reverted determinations by the IS465 registered chartered engineers to demolish these homes, and instead leave defective blocks in place that the EU defines as not fit for construction.”

This group of homeowners includes families with children and elderly citizens.

Marti went on to say:

“The EU Charter of Fundamental Rights protects the rights of the child and the elderly.

As a result of the excessive delays due to these downgrade decisions, children are being forced to remain in these homes. These homes are, in many cases, covered with toxic black mould. They are next to impossible to heat due to the extent of the damage to the load bearing construction. Families not impacted by the crisis are wary of letting their children visit these homes for celebratory occasions due to health concerns. The Government response does not afford Children “the right to such protection and care as is necessary for their well-being.”

Our elderly citizens have a right to a life of dignity and independence. The Irish Government response to this crisis has trapped these vulnerable citizens in defective homes with no means to escape. It is both inhumane and disrespectful to this particular cohort of Irish people to abandon them at such a late stage in their lives.

Special thanks to MEP Luke “Ming” Flanagan, his team, and “The Left” for their continued support in highlighting this issue at EU Level.