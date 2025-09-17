€7m allocated to transform old Letterkenny Courthouse

€7 million has been allocated to transform the old Letterkenny Courthouse into a multi-functional education, entertainment and culture centre.

The allocation to Donegal County Council is part of a €90 million funding package announced by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne under THRIVE – the Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme.

Plans for the iconic building include the provision of a visitor attraction, Tourist Information Point, flexible space for exhibitions, conferences and civic, cultural and community uses as well as a café and retail space.

Minster Charlie McConalogue says the development of the former courthouse will be significant for Letterkenny: