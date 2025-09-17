INMO calls for radical reduction in patients being treated on trolleys in North West

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for urgent action to be taken to radically reduce the number of patients on trolleys in the North West and West.

It comes as 72 patients are on trolleys at Letterkenny and Sligo University Hospitals today, on what is World Patient Safety Day.

INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations for the Western Region, has labelled the number of patients being treated on trolleys in the North West and West over the last month as alarming.

Colm Porter has warned that it is becoming increasingly unsafe for patients and nursing staff alike.

Nurses are facing yet another winter where they are going to be left in impossible and often dangerous care environments.

The INMO is calling on the HSE to outline how it will radically reduce persistent and dangerous overcrowding in the region.

Members are reporting that significant overcrowding, coupled with unmet recruitment and retention targets, is making it impossible to provide safe care to those who need it most.