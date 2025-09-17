Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

INMO calls for radical reduction in patients being treated on trolleys in North West

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for urgent action to be taken to radically reduce the number of patients on trolleys in the North West and West.

It comes as 72 patients are on trolleys at Letterkenny and Sligo University Hospitals today, on what is World Patient Safety Day.

INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations for the Western Region, has labelled the number of patients being treated on trolleys in the North West and West over the last month as alarming.

Colm Porter has warned that it is becoming increasingly unsafe for patients and nursing staff alike.

Nurses are facing yet another winter where they are going to be left in impossible and often dangerous care environments.

The INMO is calling on the HSE to outline how it will radically reduce persistent and dangerous overcrowding in the region.

Members are reporting that significant overcrowding, coupled with unmet recruitment and retention targets, is making it impossible to provide safe care to those who need it most.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

derry chamber 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry Chamber seeking a meeting with Invest NI’s CEO following Kennedy resignation

17 September 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Elective surgery cancelled once again at LUH

17 September 2025
candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

Skeletal remains of a human child found in Dublin search

17 September 2025
farm famers (1)
News

Over 7,000 farmers in Donegal to benefit from ANC payments

17 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

derry chamber 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry Chamber seeking a meeting with Invest NI’s CEO following Kennedy resignation

17 September 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Elective surgery cancelled once again at LUH

17 September 2025
candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

Skeletal remains of a human child found in Dublin search

17 September 2025
farm famers (1)
News

Over 7,000 farmers in Donegal to benefit from ANC payments

17 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

17 September 2025
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Donegal cheapest place to buy a house – CSO

17 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube