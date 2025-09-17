Lack of bus shelters along N15 criticised

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District says that since the rollout of new bus shelters became the responsibility of the road design team, there haven’t been enough erected in the area.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says the long-promised new shelters haven’t materialised along the N15.

He says he was reassured at previous Municipal District meetings that there would be progress, but nothing has happened.

Cllr McGowan says while there are plans to upgrade some bus shelters, those along main roads need to be prioritised: