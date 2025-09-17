Over 7,000 farmers in Donegal to benefit from ANC payments

Over 7,000 farmers in Donegal are to benefit from a share of €183.2 million in ANC Scheme Payments.

Minister Marian Harkin says the investment represents not only an essential support for farming families, but a vital commitment to sustaining rural communities in the North West.

She says for many farmers, the payments are the difference between viability and vulnerability and recognise the unique challenges of farming in disadvantaged areas while providing much-needed stability.

A total of €17 million will be issued to 7,035 farmers in Donegal.