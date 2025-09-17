Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Over 7,000 farmers in Donegal to benefit from ANC payments

Over 7,000 farmers in Donegal are to benefit from a share of €183.2 million in ANC Scheme Payments.

Minister Marian Harkin says the investment represents not only an essential support for farming families, but a vital commitment to sustaining rural communities in the North West.

She says for many farmers, the payments are the difference between viability and vulnerability and recognise the unique challenges of farming in disadvantaged areas while providing much-needed stability.

A total of €17 million will be issued to 7,035 farmers in Donegal.

derry chamber 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry Chamber seeking a meeting with Invest NI's CEO following Kennedy resignation

17 September 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Elective surgery cancelled once again at LUH

17 September 2025
candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

Skeletal remains of a human child found in Dublin search

17 September 2025
farm famers (1)
News

Over 7,000 farmers in Donegal to benefit from ANC payments

17 September 2025
Advertisement

Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday's Nine til Noon Show

17 September 2025
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Donegal cheapest place to buy a house – CSO

17 September 2025

