Skeletal remains of a human child found in Dublin search

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Daniel Aruebose in Dublin have found the remains of a child in Donabate. In a statement this afternoon, Gardai say they believe the human skeletal remains of a child are those of Daniel. An Garda Síochána is currently engaging with the local coroner in relation to the discovery of these remains. The remains will be subject of careful and sensitive exhumation from the current burial site. Formal identification of the remains will now have to be carried out including DNA analysis. Daniel is known to have resided at The Gallery Apartments, Donabate, Co. Dublin. It has been a number of years since there has been any confirmed sighting of Daniel, who would now be 7 years of age. Concerns for Daniel were raised by The Child and Family Agency (TUSLA) to An Garda Síochána on Friday 29th August 2025. Following enquiries carried out by and information available to investigating Gardaí to date, An Garda Síochána are satisfied that Daniel is deceased. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to the death of Daniel to contact the investigation team at Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any member of An Garda Síochána. On Sunday 31st August 2025 investigating Gardaí carried out a technical examination of an apartment at The Gallery Apartments, Donabate, Co. Dublin. Gardaí have, and continue to carry out house to house enquiries at The Gallery Apartments complex. An Garda Síochána appeals to any person who was resident in The Gallery Apartments complex, Donabate between July 2019 to present date to speak with the investigation team. On Monday, 1st September 2025, investigating Gardaí took control of an area of open ground in Donabate, Co. Dublin which has been the subject of ongoing searches leading to the discovery of human skeletal remains today. The Garda investigation is being led by a Senior Investigation Officer (SIO) based out of an incident room established at Swords Garda Station. Gardaí at Swords are supported by Crime East DMR North Garda Division, Divisional Search Team, Divisional Scenes of Crime Team, Uniform and Community Policing resources. The investigation is fully resourced and supported by National units including Garda National Technical Bureau, Garda Air Support Unit, Garda Dog Unit and the Garda Síochána Analysis Service. External expertise including a Forensic Anthropologist, Forensic Archaeologist and specialist PSNI Cadaver Dogs have been utilised. An Garda Síochána is appealing to the public not to assume that the investigation team know information that you may have or that any information you may have is insignificant. Please contact An Garda Síochána and let the investigation team determine the significance of any information. Any contact will be welcomed by the investigation team and treated in the strictest confidence. An Garda Síochána is aware of the extensive public commentary on this investigation. An Garda Síochána appeals to every members of the public to verify any content that they may be seeing in relation to this investigation, including speculation, rumours and theories on what may have happened to Daniel. An Garda Síochána appeals to all members of the public to independently verify any information that you are reading on social media and/ or messaging apps.