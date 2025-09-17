Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach says energy companies must engage with customers as MacLochlainn demands Dail debate on price hikes

The Taoiseach says ‘engagement’ with energy providers is needed over rising costs.

It’s after a number of companies announced price hikes heading into the winter.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn called for an urgent debate on the decision not to include energy credits in the forthcoming budget…………

 

The issue was also raised by the Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Michael Martin told her for targeted supports will be included.

He also called on energy companies to understand the pressure their customers are under……….

price increase energy fuel electricity VAT
Taoiseach says energy companies must engage with customers as MacLochlainn demands Dail debate on price hikes

17 September 2025
Downgrade 2
Downgraded DCB homeowners bring their case to Europe

17 September 2025
Nurse
Audio update – INMO calls for radical reduction in patients being treated on trolleys in North West

17 September 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday September 17th

17 September 2025
