Taoiseach says energy companies must engage with customers as MacLochlainn demands Dail debate on price hikes

The Taoiseach says ‘engagement’ with energy providers is needed over rising costs.

It’s after a number of companies announced price hikes heading into the winter.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn called for an urgent debate on the decision not to include energy credits in the forthcoming budget…………

The issue was also raised by the Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Michael Martin told her for targeted supports will be included.

He also called on energy companies to understand the pressure their customers are under……….