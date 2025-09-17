Two major cross border health projects being launched in Derry by UU

Two major cross-border health research projects, worth more than €20 million, are being launched in Derry today by Ulster University.

The first, iMPROVE, has a goal to support 10,000 people on both sides of the border with long-term health conditions through personalised medicine. The second, PEACETIME, focuses on expanding access to obesity care.

Ulster University says these ambitious cross-border projects, to based at the Magee campus in Derry, are intended to improve health outcomes for thousands of people living with chronic conditions across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Scotland.

Professor David Gibson is Principal Investigator for iMPROVE and Professor of Personalised Medicine at Ulster University. A leading expert in pharmacogenomics and medication safety, he’s pioneering a community-based approach to personalised prescribing across borders.

Professor Alex Miras is Principal Investigator for PEACETIME and Clinical Professor in Medicine at Ulster University. Internationally recognised for his work in obesity care, he is driving s driving the development of integrated, multidisciplinary treatment models to support long-term health outcomes.

The university says the two projects will support communities through personalised medication reviews and integrated obesity care, as well as having a wider impact on healthcare systems, communities, and cross-border collaboration.