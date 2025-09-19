Delegation from St Eunan’s College meets with Education Minister Helen McEntee

A delegation from Saint Eunan’s College in Letterkenny today met with Education Minister Helen McEntee to outline the urgent need for a new school building

In a statement, they say Saint Eunan’s College is proud of its history, and of the students who continue to lead the call for progress.

The meeting was also attended by MInister Charlie McConalogue, Duputy Pat The Cope Gallagher and Senator NIcky Bradley,

Principal Damien McCroary detailed the extensive efforts undertaken by the school to secure planning for an extension, pointing out that the school has been on the Adapt 2 programme for some time.

Teacher Ronan McCole spoke of the challenges caused by the lack of practical rooms, pointing out that the school was commended on the success of two students who achieved the joint best Construction Studies grades in the country in the 2024 Leaving Certificate, despite the lack of facilities.

Speaking on behalf of students, teacher Dawn Costello, representing the student voice, emphasised that students are the largest stakeholders in the school community, and since 2013, the Student Council has campaigned tirelessly, demonstrating ownership, leadership, and resilience. Their voices, she told the minister, must not continue to go unheard.

The statement concludes the delegation hopes today marks an important step towards delivering a building that matches St Eunan’s’ potential.