Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Delegation from St Eunan’s College meets with Education Minister Helen McEntee

A delegation from Saint Eunan’s College in Letterkenny today met with Education Minister Helen McEntee to outline the urgent need for a new school building

In a statement, they say Saint Eunan’s College is proud of its history, and of the students who continue to lead the call for progress.

The meeting was also attended by MInister Charlie McConalogue, Duputy Pat The Cope Gallagher and Senator NIcky Bradley,

Principal Damien McCroary detailed the extensive efforts undertaken by the school to secure planning for an extension, pointing out that the school has been on the Adapt 2 programme for some time.

Teacher Ronan McCole spoke of the challenges caused by the lack of practical rooms, pointing out that the school was commended on the success of two students who achieved the joint best Construction Studies grades in the country in the 2024 Leaving Certificate, despite the lack of facilities.

Speaking on behalf of students, teacher Dawn Costello, representing the student voice, emphasised that students are the largest stakeholders in the school community, and since 2013, the Student Council has campaigned tirelessly, demonstrating ownership, leadership, and resilience. Their voices, she told the minister, must not continue to go unheard.

The statement concludes the delegation hopes today marks an important step towards delivering a building that matches St Eunan’s’ potential.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Magilligan-Prison
News, Top Stories

Department of Justice quashes claims of animal neglect in Co. Derry prison

19 September 2025
Eunans McEntee
News, Top Stories

Delegation from St Eunan’s College meets with Education Minister Helen McEntee

19 September 2025
police
News, Top Stories

Omagh security alert declared an ‘elaborate hoax’

19 September 2025
Mulroy 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

New cutting edge STEM lab opens at Mulroy College

19 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Magilligan-Prison
News, Top Stories

Department of Justice quashes claims of animal neglect in Co. Derry prison

19 September 2025
Eunans McEntee
News, Top Stories

Delegation from St Eunan’s College meets with Education Minister Helen McEntee

19 September 2025
police
News, Top Stories

Omagh security alert declared an ‘elaborate hoax’

19 September 2025
Mulroy 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

New cutting edge STEM lab opens at Mulroy College

19 September 2025
derrycourthouse
News

Claudy man sentenced for £13k benefit fraud

19 September 2025
troubles
News, Top Stories

Irish and UK governments announce new Legacy Commission

19 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube