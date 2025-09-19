Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Department of Justice quashes claims of animal neglect in Co. Derry prison

The Department of Justice in Northern Ireland has quashed claims of animal neglect in Magilligan prison in Co. Derry.

Claims were made regarding inadequate care, unsuitable housing, inappropriate handling, and a lack of transparency into their on site support dog’s origins.

A welfare check was carried out by officers from Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, which found Bailey to be in excellent health.

A spokesperson from the Department of Justice says it was disappointing that these claims were repeated without verification and that the Prison Service takes its duty of care for animals’ safety and well-being very seriously.

Department of Justice quashes claims of animal neglect in Co. Derry prison

19 September 2025
Delegation from St Eunan’s College meets with Education Minister Helen McEntee

19 September 2025
Omagh security alert declared an ‘elaborate hoax’

19 September 2025
New cutting edge STEM lab opens at Mulroy College

19 September 2025
