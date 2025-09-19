Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Eamonn Sheridan and Tam McLaughlin look ahead to the start of the Donegal Junior Leagues

The Donegal Junior League season is up and running. There’s been action already in a number of cup competitions, namely the Voodoo Venue Cup and the Brian McCormick Sports Cup but the leagues themselves begin this coming weekend.

Once again there are three Saturday and three Sunday divisions, and there’s a real buzz about the new season.

To discuss Donegal League matters, Chris Ashmore has been talking with Tam McLaughlin, the chairman of the Donegal League, and also Eamonn Sheridan, the former Rathmullan Celtic player and manager who is once again taking charge of the Donegal League Oscar Traynor team.

Chris began by putting it to Tam McLaughlin that the league is in a good place at the moment ahead of the leagues getting underway:

