Healy Rae backs Steen Presidential election nomination as speculation on SF candidate focusses on Pearse Doherty

Minister of State Michael Healy Rae says he’s giving Maria Steen a nomination to contest the presidency.

Yesterday, Aontu leader Peadar Toibin said Ms. Steen had 11 nominations from Oireachtas members – she needs 20 to get on the ballot paper.

Minister Healy Rae says while his support is firmly with Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys, he’s giving Ms. Steen the opportunity to contest the election in the interest of fairness.

He also insists signing a nomination paper is not a signal of electoral support.

A Sinn Fein TD says not everyone will be happy when the party reveals its Presidential nominee tomorrow.

It’s after party leader Mary Lou Mc Donald promised a ‘game changer’ when they announce their decision.

GAA President Jarlath Burns had been touted as a potential candidate, but he has indicated he will not contest the election.

Much of the speculation now is centred on Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, because of a comment from leader Mary Lou McDonald that their candidate has Irish.

Mayo Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway Walsh, who has also been mentioned as a prospective candidate, wouldn’t be drawn on the party’s intentions……

