Irish and UK government announce new Legacy Commission

The Irish and British governments have signed off on a major new agreement, to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

Announced this afternoon, the joint framework will see a complete overhaul of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

This will be replaced by the Legacy Commission, which both governments say will be a ‘fresh start’ for the body.

Inquests paused by the controversial legacy act will resume, and the ‘immunity scheme’ for perpetrators of violence during the Troubles will be repealed.

Tánaiste Simon Harris says it represents an ‘imperfect opportunity’ to make a real and tangible difference.