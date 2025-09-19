Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Jason Quigley’s passionate on having professional boxing opportunity in Donegal

Promoter and former world title challenger Jason Quigley with world renowned matchmaker Roberto Diaz at the pro show in Letterkenny in 2023.

The Hills of Donegal will see its latest professional boxing bonanza in October with some of Ireland’s brightest young stars set to shine.

Rumble In The Hills, Rising Stars, promoted by Jason Quigley and Sheer Sports Management will take place in the Aura Leisure Complex on October 18 featuring a stellar cast.

Tyrone’s Callum Bradley, Raphoe’s Danny Duffy and Fermanagh’s Rhys Owen will be among those taking to the ring.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke to Jason about the show and also got his thoughts on the legend Ricky Hatton who past away this week:

News, Audio, Top Stories

Current Stormont administration is failing – McCrossan

19 September 2025
NBI Islands 1
News

High-speed broadband arrives on Arranmore Island

19 September 2025
Westminster
News

New agreement to deal with NI legacy issues to be published today

19 September 2025
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Omagh

19 September 2025
Advertisement

