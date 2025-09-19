“Next season is a really exciting one” Codie Walsh Harps Women’s Captain

Finn Harps FC have confirmed they will field a senior team in the 2026 Women’s Development League. The Development League will be an even mix of senior clubs entering for the first time and U23 squads from existing Women’s National League clubs.

Harps will feature in Group 1 with Drogheda United, Dundalk, Longford Town and Mayo while the U23 sides from Athlone Town, Bohemian FC, Galway United, Peamount and Sligo Rovers will make up the rest of the group.

This news also means that Harps will compete in the Women’s FAI Cup from next season on.

Codie Walsh, Harps U19 joint captain said “Next season is a really exciting one for us as we enter the FAI Women’s Development League. A real stepping stone towards hopefully breaking into the Premier Division in the coming years. It’s a huge moment for Donegal, with our first senior women’s club competing nationally. So much effort has gone in behind the scenes, from the board and our coaches, to get Finn Harps to this point, and it’s brilliant to see all that hard work paying off. It’s a massive step forward, and we can’t wait to get started. The whole squad is buzzing with excitement, and we’re ready to push ourselves, represent the county, and show the quality of women’s football in Donegal.”.

Paddy McDaid, Head of Women’s Football at Finn Park said “We are proud to announce the inclusion of our women’s team in the League of Ireland, marking a historic moment for the club and the local football community.

The timing of this launch is perfect, following the impressive progress of Finn Harps’ WU17 and WU19 teams over the past few years. These achievements highlight the strength of female football development in the region and have created an ideal foundation for the senior team to thrive.

The senior women’s team represents a fantastic opportunity for local players and younger talent on the FAI pathway to compete at the highest national level. It provides a clear route for aspiring female footballers in Donegal and surrounding areas to progress through structured development programs, inspiring the next generation to reach their full potential.

To ensure the team’s success, Finn Harps is seeking resources, funding, and sponsorship. Support from local businesses and the community is crucial in providing the facilities, coaching, and opportunities needed to sustain a competitive team and grow women’s football locally.

Finn Harps’ entry into the Women’s League of Ireland is more than a milestone – it’s a commitment to empowering female athletes, nurturing local talent, and fostering the growth of the game in the North West”.

Ian Harkin, club chairperson said, “This is a huge step in our goal to competing in the women’s premier division, its key that a structured pathway is delivered now by the FAI to allow us aim for the pinnacle of women’s football in Ireland, as opposed to “we’ll see how it goes”. The Cup competition will allow us show what we can do but ultimately the goal will be to get to the top division. To do this we must look at our underage and replicate what we deliver for boys in all age groups, this will take time and resources and we will need your support to deliver it. For now though we will grasp this opportunity and show everyone that we can compete with the best”.

Anyone wishing to sponsor the Harps Women or to volunteer in supporting the teams operations should reach out to commercial@finnharps.ie