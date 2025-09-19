Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
People urged to make their views known as plans for Milford Town Park are published

Plans for the Mount Marian area of Milford, incorporating a Town Park and Community Hub building are now open for public consultation.
Cllr Declan Meehan says this is an important opportunity for people to have their say, and once planning is in place, an application can be made for funding.
Plans are available to view in the Council offices in Milford and Letterkenny, as well as online.
Cllr Meehan says this will be a significant project for Milford and its environs………….

 

 

More details available HERE

