Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Professor Patrick Pollock to lead ATU’s new veterinary programme in Letterkenny

Professor Patrick Pollock has been appointed as the Head of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery at Atlantic Technological University.

The announcement was made at the National Ploughing Championships.

This new role is for the university’s new five-year programme, which will facilitate 40 students on the Letterkenny campus in September 2026.

Professor Pollock is an internationally recognised equine surgeon who previously worked at the Universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow.

 

Photo: Dr Orla Flynn, ATU President, Dr John Donlon ATU Veterinary Lecturer, Prof Patrick Pollock, new Head of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery at ATU,  Dr Edna Curley, Head of Mountbellew Agricultural College, ATU and Dr Billy Bennett Registrar and Chief Academic Officer at ATU with “Mandy” the cow. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Frosses – Glenties Road to remain closed until next week

19 September 2025
cec99abfdb7f457f99f4c9d33bf2997f
News, Top Stories

Professor Patrick Pollock to lead ATU’s new veterinary programme in Letterkenny

19 September 2025
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Thursday, September 16th

19 September 2025
Magilligan-Prison
News, Top Stories

Department of Justice quashes claims of animal neglect in Co. Derry prison

19 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Frosses – Glenties Road to remain closed until next week

19 September 2025
cec99abfdb7f457f99f4c9d33bf2997f
News, Top Stories

Professor Patrick Pollock to lead ATU’s new veterinary programme in Letterkenny

19 September 2025
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Thursday, September 16th

19 September 2025
Magilligan-Prison
News, Top Stories

Department of Justice quashes claims of animal neglect in Co. Derry prison

19 September 2025
Eunans McEntee
News, Top Stories

Delegation from St Eunan’s College meets with Education Minister Helen McEntee

19 September 2025
police
News, Top Stories

Omagh security alert declared an ‘elaborate hoax’

19 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube