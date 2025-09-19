Professor Patrick Pollock to lead ATU’s new veterinary programme in Letterkenny

Professor Patrick Pollock has been appointed as the Head of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery at Atlantic Technological University.

The announcement was made at the National Ploughing Championships.

This new role is for the university’s new five-year programme, which will facilitate 40 students on the Letterkenny campus in September 2026.

Professor Pollock is an internationally recognised equine surgeon who previously worked at the Universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Photo: Dr Orla Flynn, ATU President, Dr John Donlon ATU Veterinary Lecturer, Prof Patrick Pollock, new Head of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery at ATU, Dr Edna Curley, Head of Mountbellew Agricultural College, ATU and Dr Billy Bennett Registrar and Chief Academic Officer at ATU with “Mandy” the cow.