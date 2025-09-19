Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Security alert continues in Omagh

Police in Omagh say they are continuing to deal with a security alert in the Culmore Park area, and they are aware of concerns in the community and online that further evacuations will be necessary, including that of a residential care home.

Nearby houses, flats and fold accommodation have been evacuated but police say no further evacuations are planned, and the residential home for older people is unaffected.

They say they are appreciative of the cooperation and support of local people, and are urging the public to continue avoiding the area.

Nicola Brogan is a local MLA………………….

Advertisement

