Some members of the working class are being manipulated by the elite into supporting the far right – MacGiolla Easbuig

A Donegal councillor says there is evidence that the far right is beginning to train militarily, and that’s a very concerning prospect.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says there is no doubt that threat levels are rising against politicians and others, and las night’s Prime Time which showed how easy it is to obtain detailed personal information through mobile phone data gathering.

He says this is an issue which gardai need to take very seriously.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig believes some members of the working class are being manipulated by the elite into believing that their interests lie in supporting the far right, and that’s a politicial perspective that he wants to challenge.…..