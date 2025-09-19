Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Some members of the working class are being manipulated by the elite into supporting the far right – MacGiolla Easbuig

A Donegal councillor says there is evidence that the far right is beginning to train militarily, and that’s a very concerning prospect.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says there is no doubt that threat levels are rising against politicians and others, and las night’s Prime Time which showed how easy it is to obtain detailed personal information through mobile phone data gathering.

He says this is an issue which gardai need to take very seriously.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig  believes  some members of the working class are being manipulated by the elite into believing that their interests lie in supporting the far right, and that’s a politicial perspective that he wants to challenge.…..

Irish and UK government announce new Legacy Commission

19 September 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

Healy Rae backs Steen Presidential election nomination as speculation on SF candidate focusses on Pearse Doherty

19 September 2025
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 September 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

Security alert continues in Omagh

19 September 2025
