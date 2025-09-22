Alarming survey reveals 1 in 4 young people would consider becoming a money mule

A new campaign is warning young people of the risks of becoming a money mule.

Almost a third of 18 to 24-year-olds say they’ve been approached, or know someone who’s been approached, to use their bank account to transfer money – while over a quarter say they would consider doing so, in exchange for some money.

The data, from the Banking and Payments Federation, shows criminals are increasingly taking advantage of students.

Spokesperson Jillian Heffernan says young people and their parents should be aware of the serious risks involved: