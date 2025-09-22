Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Exhibition celebrating work of Donegal people in Scotland to go on display in Glasgow

A travelling exhibition celebrating the work of Donegal men and women in Scotland between 1940 and 1990 will open to the public in the Glasgow City Archives this week.

The ‘Working Over By: Donegal Emigrant Working Lives in Scotland 1940-1990’ exhibition and accompanying booklet highlights the occupations,working conditions and work experiences of Donegal people in Scotland.

The exhibition contains photographs of Donegal people at work in a variety of industries and workplaces in Scotland including farms, buses, railways, building sites, engineering projects, shipbuilding, domestic service, hotels, shops, biscuit or chocolate factories, sport, health service and the religious life.

The travelling exhibition will be on display from Wednesday until January 2026.

