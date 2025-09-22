Frosses – Glenties road to remain closed over coming days

The Frosses to Glenties road is set to remain closed over the coming days.
The R262-5 was closed Frosses Glenties Road due to recent unprecedented levels of rainfall.
Donegal County Council say the road will reopen at 6pm on Friday.
