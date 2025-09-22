Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Frosses – Glenties road to remain closed over coming days

The Frosses to Glenties road is set to remain closed over the coming days.

The R262-5 was closed Frosses Glenties Road due to recent unprecedented levels of rainfall.

Donegal County Council say the road will reopen at 6pm on Friday.

Screenshot 2025-09-22 133512
Top Stories, Audio, News

NI Assembly told ‘A5 is more than lines and maps or figures on a balance sheet’

22 September 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following seizure of over €17,000 of cocaine in Carrigans

22 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-22 122824
News, Audio, Top Stories

Recognition of Palestine does not equate to support for Hamas – McLaughin

22 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 September 2025
