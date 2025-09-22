Invest NI expects ‘Ambition to Grow’ programme to create 66 new jobs in the North West

Invest Northern Ireland says its Ambition to Grow Programme has helped create good jobs and increase external sales across its North Western and North Eastern Regional Office Networks.

40 companies have been supported, 22 of them in the North West.

First launched in 2022, the Ambition to Grow programme aims to help micro, small and medium sized enterprises throughout Northern Ireland to create new employment and target customers outside of NI.

Des Gartland, Invest NI’s North Western Regional Manager says since 2022, Ambition to Grow has helped over 40 companies across our North West and North Eastern regional office network spanning from Strabane to Carrickfergus. These companies now plan to create 137 jobs and sell products and services into new markets. The new external sales have the potential to generate £12m of new business for these companies by 2027.

In the North West, the programme has support 22 companies, with a projection of 66 new jobs and the potential of £5.2m in business through new external sales.

Pic – (L-R) Programme participant Aimee McGarrigle, Sales Manager, GMG Logos, Strabane and Des Gartland, North Western Regional Manager, Invest NI

***************************

Release in full –

Ambition to Grow supports over 40 companies across North West and North East Regional Office Networks

Invest Northern Ireland’s Ambition to Grow Programme has helped over 40 companies create good jobs and increase external sales across its North Western and North Eastern Regional Office Networks.

First launched in 2022, the programme aims to help micro, small and medium sized enterprises throughout Northern Ireland to create new employment and target customers outside of NI.

Des Gartland, North Western Regional Manager for Invest NI said: “Since 2022, Ambition to Grow has helped over 40 companies across our North West and North Eastern regional office network spanning from Strabane to Carrickfergus. These companies now plan to create 137 jobs and sell products and services into new markets. The new external sales have the potential to generate £12m of new business for these companies by 2027.”

Strabane based branded workwear company, GMG Logos, participated on the programme in 2024. Sales Manager, Aimee McGarrigle said: “Ambition to Grow has been a key programme for us to accelerate our growth. We are now planning to create three new roles to establish a marketing team that will grow our export sales, particularly online. By focusing on our social media channels, we have already seen an increase in our brand awareness, especially in RoI.”

Ambition to Grow offers innovative and ambitious enterprises the opportunity to apply for up to £45,000 in funding to expand and grow their business. Successful applicants also become part of Invest NI’s client portfolio.

Ballymena based design and manufacturing company, Demanu, participated on Ambition to Grow this year. Founder and Managing Director, Jo Dobbin said: “We’ve learned a lot from Invest NI and other businesses when we took part in the programme. We’re planning to create four new roles over the next two years in factory operations and management. An important new role for us will be the business development manager which will help us secure new customers in ROI for our products and services.”

This comes as Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald announced last month that the programme has helped over 250 companies across Northern Ireland plan to create over 800 jobs and generate over £70m of new business.

Des Gartland added: “Ambition to Grow is one of many support programmes available from Invest NI for SMEs and entrepreneurs throughout Northern Ireland. Entrepreneurship is vital for economic growth and job creation as it drives innovation leading to increased productivity.

“Increasing entrepreneurship and helping support start-ups with potential to export is a key priority for Invest NI as we work to build a regionally balanced prosperous economy.”