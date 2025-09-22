Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

McAteer grabs first goal – but Harps slump to costly defeat as play-off hopes nose-dive

Gavin McAteer scored his first senior goal for Harps, as he netted against Wexford FC

Seventeen-year-old Gavin McAteer scored his first senior goal for Finn Harps – but ultimately it was a night of huge  disappointment at Finn Park as Wexford struck back with Dean Larkin bagging a hat-trick in their SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture as the visitors triumphed on a 3-1 scoreline.

This result sees Wexford leapfrog over Harps into sixth spot and and the Donegal club’s flickering play-off hopes have now been virtually extinguished.

Diarmaid Doherty summed up the closing stages and outlined the details about the game.

Elsewhere in the other game played in Division One, bottom of the table Athlone Town and Kerry FC played out a scoreless draw.

Meanwhile, in the Premier Division, leaders Shamrock Rovers are now ten points ahead of both Bohemians and Derry City – who were not in action – after a 2-1 win in Waterford.

Drogheda boosted their European hopes while damaging those of champions Shelbourne as they won 2-1.

In the crunch relegation derby clash, Galway United lost at home 1-0 to Sligo Rovers.

St. Patrick’s Athletic hammered bottom of the table Cork City 4-0.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, September 22nd

22 September 2025
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News

Enquiries ongoing following report of suspicious man at Co Derry school

22 September 2025
Photo 1 - Donegal Tunnel Tigers (courtesy of SSE Renewables)
News

Exhibition celebrating work of Donegal people in Scotland to go on display in Glasgow

22 September 2025
Invest NI
News

Invest NI expects ‘Ambition to Grow’ programme to create 66 new jobs in the North West

22 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, September 22nd

22 September 2025
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News

Enquiries ongoing following report of suspicious man at Co Derry school

22 September 2025
Photo 1 - Donegal Tunnel Tigers (courtesy of SSE Renewables)
News

Exhibition celebrating work of Donegal people in Scotland to go on display in Glasgow

22 September 2025
Invest NI
News

Invest NI expects ‘Ambition to Grow’ programme to create 66 new jobs in the North West

22 September 2025
Police Car Damage
News

Police car damaged in Strathfoyle area of Derry

22 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-22 133512
Top Stories, Audio, News

NI Assembly told ‘A5 is more than lines and maps or figures on a balance sheet’

22 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube