McAteer grabs first goal – but Harps slump to costly defeat as play-off hopes nose-dive

Seventeen-year-old Gavin McAteer scored his first senior goal for Finn Harps – but ultimately it was a night of huge disappointment at Finn Park as Wexford struck back with Dean Larkin bagging a hat-trick in their SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture as the visitors triumphed on a 3-1 scoreline.

This result sees Wexford leapfrog over Harps into sixth spot and and the Donegal club’s flickering play-off hopes have now been virtually extinguished.

Diarmaid Doherty summed up the closing stages and outlined the details about the game.

Elsewhere in the other game played in Division One, bottom of the table Athlone Town and Kerry FC played out a scoreless draw.

Meanwhile, in the Premier Division, leaders Shamrock Rovers are now ten points ahead of both Bohemians and Derry City – who were not in action – after a 2-1 win in Waterford.

Drogheda boosted their European hopes while damaging those of champions Shelbourne as they won 2-1.

In the crunch relegation derby clash, Galway United lost at home 1-0 to Sligo Rovers.

St. Patrick’s Athletic hammered bottom of the table Cork City 4-0.