NI Assembly told ‘A5 is more than lines and maps or figures on a balance sheet’

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been told that the A5 is more than lines and maps or figures on a balance sheet, but rather about people in the North West.

Over 50 people have died on the route since the project was first announced in 2007.

An SDLP motion moved this afternoon, expressed regret that the Minister for Infrastructure and Executive colleagues failed to take the necessary actions to ensure that the A5 upgrade could withstand legal challenge, and in turn, calls on the Executive to ensure it begins construction by the end of this Assembly mandate.

An appeal against the quashing of planning approval for the long-awaited infrastructure project is due to be heard in December.

Moving his party’s motion, West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan had a clear message: