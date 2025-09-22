Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police car damaged in Strathfoyle area of Derry

A police vehicle was damaged on Derry’s Waterside over the weekend after a brick was thrown.

The PSNI say they were conducting additional patrols in response to concerns raised by the community about fireworks, and while the team was in the Strathfoyle area, a group of young teenagers threw a brick at the car, damag9ing the window.

Police say the vehicle has been taken off the road for repairs. which will cost a considerable amount to fix, money which could be better spent enhancing patrols in the community.

This behaviour is unacceptable, they say, and will not be tolerated.

