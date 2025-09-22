Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Recognition of Palestine does not equate to support for Hamas – McLaughin

France is expected to join the UK, Canada and Australia in recognising a Palestinian state today.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is among world leaders attending a UN summit in New York, where a conference on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine will take place this afternoon.

However Former Israeli National Spokesman Eylon Levy says recognising a Palestinian state gives succour to Hamas………….

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin has told the Assembly today that the recognition of Palestine is long overdue.

She rejected the assertion that recognition of Palestine is recognition of Hamas…………

