Tús Núa will transform Carndonagh’s economy – Spraoi agus Sport

The CEO of Spraoi agus Sport in Carndonagh says the Tús Núa project will provide a huge boost to the local economy, and its benefits will be felt right across Inishowen.

Helen Nolan was speaking following confirmation that the initiative has been shortlisted in three categories of the Charity Excellence Awards – Charity of the Year, Finance Team of the Year, and the People’s Choice Award.

On Friday morning, pre-tender approval was announced by Minister Dara Colleary for the €9.6m multi-use hub in the town centre which will see the transformation of the old McDonagh & Co site at Churchland Quarters by Donegal County Council, in partnership with Spraoi agus Sport.

Helen Nolan says they’ve become a key drive of growth and community development in Carndonagh………….

Carndonagh, Co Donegal, 22nd Sept 2025: Spraoi agus Spórt has once again been recognised on the national stage, with shortlisting in three categories of the Charity Excellence Awards 2025. The organisation, which has built a strong track record of innovation and impact in Inishowen, is nominated for Charity of the Year, Finance Team of the Year, and the coveted People’s Choice Award.

Hosted by the Charities Institute Ireland, the awards celebrate excellence across the sector and highlight the life-changing work of organisations and individuals nationwide. For Spraoi agus Spórt, the nominations reflect years of dedication to creating opportunities for children, families, and the wider community in Inishowen.

Helen Nolan, CEO of Spraoi agus Spórt, said the recognition means a great deal locally. “We are absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted. This is not just about our team — it’s about the whole community that has supported and shaped Spraoi agus Spórt over the years.”

“To be recognised for both our services and our financial resilience is hugely encouraging. It shows that the foundations we’ve built are strong enough to sustain and grow our impact. Now we would love everyone’s support in the People’s Choice Award — every single vote really does matter.”

The People’s Choice Award is decided entirely by public vote. Supporters can back Spraoi agus Spórt by visiting www.spraoiagussport.ie and clicking the VOTE button. Voting closes this Friday 26th September.

Patricia Lee, Chairperson of Spraoi agus Spórt, said the nominations recognise the organisation’s resilience as much as its achievements. “To be listed alongside some of the most respected charities in Ireland is a huge honour. It underlines the dedication of our staff, volunteers, and families, who work together to make a difference every single day.”

“Awards like this highlight what’s possible when a community pulls together. The People’s Choice Award is especially meaningful because it allows our supporters to have their voices heard.”

The winners will be announced at the Charity Excellence Awards ceremony later this month.

For more information about Spraoi agus Spórt, please visit: www.spraoiagussport.ie